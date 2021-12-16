Nominations revealed for 59th Halberg Awards

The Halberg Awards nominees have been announced on Thursday, with 79 entries registered acknowledging the past two years of sporting success in New Zealand.

The Halberg supreme trophy. (Source: Photosport)

With this year's Halbergs cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2022 event will recognise sporting excellence from the last two years, dated from December 1 2019 to November 30 2021.

The Sportsman of the Year category has received the most nominations with 22 across 16 sports.

Despite being the reigning sportsman of the year and still the UFC's middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is notably absent from this year's nominations.

In the Sportswoman of the Year category, there are 13 nominations from 10 with canoeist Lisa Carrington, who won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, a leading contender.

Three-time motocross world champion Courtney Duncan is also nominated along with Tokyo heroes Dame Valerie Adams and Emma Twigg.

In the Team of the Year category, there are 14 nominations from 11 sports, including WTC champions the Black Caps and America's Cup holders Team New Zealand. Tokyo gold medallists the Black Ferns Sevens are also nominated.

There are 10 nominations in the Para Athlete-Team of the Year, including six-time winner Sophie Pascoe, while 12 nominations have been made for Coach of the Year.

The finalists will be announced in January with the awards ceremony in February.

Nominations for the 59th Halberg Awards

Sportsman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Aaron Gate (cycling - track), Andy Maloney (sailing), Campbell Stewart (cycling - track), Chris Wood (football), Corbin Strong (cycling - track), David Nyika (boxing), Dylan Schmidt (gymnastics), Finn Butcher (canoe slalom), George Bennett (cycling - road), Hamish Bond (rowing), Hayden Wilde (triathlon), James McDonald (horse-racing), Josh Junior (sailing), Kane Williamson (cricket), Lewis Clareburt (swimming), Nico Porteous (freeskiing), Paul Coll (squash), Scott Curry (Rugby Sevens), Scott Dixon (motorsport), Scott McLaughlin (motorsport), Shane van Gisbergen (motorsport), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Alice Robinson (alpine ski racing), Courtney Duncan (motocross), Ellesse Andrews (cycling - track), Emma Twigg (rowing), Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Luuka Jones (canoe slalom), Lydia Ko (golf), Mikayla Harvey (cycling - road), Niamh Fisher-Black (cycling - Road), Sarah Hirini (rugby sevens), Ria Percival (football), Dame Valerie Adams (athletics), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding).

Para Athlete/Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Anna Grimaldi (Para athletics), Danielle Aitchison (Para athletics), Emma Foy & Hannah van Kampen (Para cycling), Holly Robinson (Para athletics), Lisa Adams (Para athletics), Nicole Murray (Para cycling), Sarah Ellington (Para cycling), Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming), Tupou Neiufi (Para swimming), Will Stedman (Para athletics).

Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Black Caps (cricket), Black Ferns Sevens (rugby sevens), Emirates Team New Zealand (sailing), Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus (tennis), Men's Madison - Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart (cycling - track), Men's Team Pursuit - Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart, Corbin Strong, Jordan Kerby, Regan Gough (cycling - track); New Zealand Golf Croquet Team (croquet), New Zealand Long Blacks (long drive), OlyWhites (football), Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (sailing), Rowing Men's Eight (rowing), Silver Ferns (netball), Women's K2 500 - Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal (canoe racing), Women's Pair Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast (rowing).

Coach of the Year

Aaron McIntosh (windsurfing), Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney (rugby), Craig Palmer (cycling - track), Dale Stevenson (athletics), Danny Hay (football), Gary Hollywood (swimming), Gary Stead (cricket), Gordon Walker (canoe racing), Nathan Luce (canoe racing), Roly Crichton (Para swimming), Sheldon Kemp (Para swimming), Tony O'Connor (rowing).

Emerging Talent Award

Connor Bell (athletics), Cool Wakushima (snowboarding), Devon Briggs (Para cycling), Erica Fairweather (swimming), George Snook (canoe slalom), Grace Nweke (netball), Luca Harrington (freestyle skiing), Marko Staminic (football).