Luna Rossa formally confirm their America's Cup entry

Another challenger has been added to the America's Cup, with Luna Rossa formally confirming their entry overnight.

Luna Rossa. (Source: Photosport)

The Italians join challenger of record Ineos Britannia and Swiss syndicate Alinghi in announcing their challenges.

On Wednesday, the Swiss syndicate announced they were forming a partnership with Formula 1 champions Red Bull Racing.

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa to retain the cup in March this year.

Teams have until July 31 next year to enter, though late entries will be accepted up until May 31, 2023 - at an added cost.

A decision on the location of the regatta is also expected by March 31 with Cork in Ireland, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and a multi-city bid from Spain in the running along with the distant hopes of another defence in Auckland.