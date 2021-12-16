L.A.B on their unique sound ahead of Aotearoa Music Awards

Kiwi group L.A.B is hoping for more Tuis ahead of Friday’s night’s Aotearoa Music Awards.

They’re up for multiple awards, including Album of the Year for L.A.B IV; and Single of the Year for their hit Why O Why.

“It's an eclectic sound,” keyboardist Miharo Gregory said of their album.

“There's reggae, country and rap on this album but through it all, there's that same L.A.B feel which I think comes down to that old school ‘get into a room together and grind it out, real instruments'.”

The lads have had a busy year despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as they prepare to release their fifth album in as many years.

The band sat down with 1News ahead of the awards show in the video above.

The Aotearoa Music Awards will be broadcast live on TVNZ2 and on TVNZ OnDemand on Friday at 8.30pm.