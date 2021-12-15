What weather can you expect in your area on Christmas Day?

Should you be planning to be outside this Christmas or should celebrations be kept indoors?

NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino has shared with Breakfast what weather is in store on December 25.

It looks like a bit of a mixed bag, with parts of the motu being "chilly" for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and other areas experiencing warmer than average weather, Brandolino said on Thursday.

But most of the country will be looking good between Boxing Day and New Years, with high ocean temperatures for those keen on a beach swim.

"As we get towards Thursday and Friday, particularly Christmas Eve, we're going to be watching a cold pool of air coming," Brandolino said.

"Several days away, this may change, but indications are if you have plans for the South Island, especially lower South Island, could be a bit of a cooler than average, maybe even chilly Christmas Eve, Christmas Day period.

"It looks to be a bit more comfortable for warmer temperatures for the North Island, so for Northland, Auckland, central and upper portions of the North Island I think that's the best chance for temperatures to be average or a bit warmer than average."

However, he added that after Christmas that warm weather was spreading throughout the country.

"That week between Christmas Day and New Years, it looks like it could be quite warm for much of the motu - that's something that is lining up," Brandolino said.

“Sunday, Monday, Tuesday for all of the country, especially the South Island, it will get warm so if you’re waiting for those warm days to go for a swim and the ocean temperatures are warm that’ll be your time.”