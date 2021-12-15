Terrifying footage shows bullets narrowly missing baby

Source: 1News

Confronting video shows a baby at a Sydney childcare centre narrowly avoid being hit with bullets fired in a drive-by shooting.

9News reports an unknown gunman opened fire on four men outside a gym in Prospect on Wednesday, leaving one with leg injuries.

Footage from outside shows the men scrambling for safety as shots of fired.

At the same time, footage taken from inside the childcare centre shows a bullet slamming into a wall, terrifyingly close to a youngster.

Staff are seen recoiling in horror as they work out what's happening.

"These public place shootings endanger the lives of innocent members of the public, and in this instance, left bullet holes in a children's play area where young toddlers were being cared for at the time," Superintendent Grant Taylor said.

The vehicle believed involved was found burnt out shortly afterwards.

