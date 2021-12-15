Sarah Hirini takes supreme prize at NZ Rugby Awards

Source: 1News

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini was the big winner at the New Zealand Rugby Awards on Wednesday night.

Sarah Hirini.

Sarah Hirini.

Hirini was named Black Ferns Seven Player of the Year, Māori Player of the Year and was awarded the supreme prize - the Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial Player of the Year Award.

The 29-year-old led the New Zealand women to their first Olympics gold medal at Tokyo earlier this year.

The Black Ferns Sevens also took out Team of the Year.

Their coaches Cory Sweeney and Allan Bunting were named Coach of the Year.

Ardie Savea was named All Blacks Player of the Year.

Rugby

Popular Stories

1

Person in their 30s confirmed as youngest NZ Covid death

2

What weather can you expect in your area on Christmas Day?

3

Twenty-four hospitals around NZ to get upgrades

4

Sepuloni pleads ignorance over spending on private rentals

5

Matty McLean in tears as he reunites with siblings

Latest Stories

NZ's health system can cope with Omicron — Little

Advocate: Redresses ‘meaningful’ to abuse in care survivors

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has Covid

What weather can you expect in your area on Christmas Day?

Threat of flooding eases in Canterbury after heavy rainfall

Related Stories

Black Ferns great Faamausili named Auckland Rugby president

Pumas star Matera settling in to new life as a Crusader

Former Ireland coach Schmidt joining All Blacks staff

NZR enforce vaccine certificates for 2022 rugby season