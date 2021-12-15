Sarah Hirini takes supreme prize at NZ Rugby Awards

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini was the big winner at the New Zealand Rugby Awards on Wednesday night.

Sarah Hirini.

Hirini was named Black Ferns Seven Player of the Year, Māori Player of the Year and was awarded the supreme prize - the Kelvin R. Tremain Memorial Player of the Year Award.

The 29-year-old led the New Zealand women to their first Olympics gold medal at Tokyo earlier this year.

The Black Ferns Sevens also took out Team of the Year.

Their coaches Cory Sweeney and Allan Bunting were named Coach of the Year.

Ardie Savea was named All Blacks Player of the Year.