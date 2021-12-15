Feilding hit by flooding as heavy rain returns

The Manawatū town of Feilding is being hit by heavy rain, causing flooding, for the second day in a row.

Feilding flooding. (Source: Tony Moore )

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1News they are attending “multiple flooding events” in Feilding and are very busy.

The Manawatū District Council posted an update around 5.20pm.

"We’re aware that there is some surface flooding with the recent downpours and our team are monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond if required. We’re working closely with Horizons to monitor the Makino Stream and we will liaise with them if action is necessary.

"We’ve had queries about sandbags, which we don’t have. Check with hardware retailers to see if they stock any.

"We’re aware of a power outage in Halcombe and parts of Feilding."

Images posted on social media show flooded streets in Feilding.

Metservice also has heavy rain warnings in place for the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions.

Steady rain falling through the Canterbury region. #Christchurch could get 80-100mm over the course of this rain event (35mm so far) which could cause widespread surface flooding in the city. Warning details: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X. ^AH pic.twitter.com/ZYXFs6Q0nl — MetService (@MetService) December 15, 2021

Further south, Tasman (about and west of Motueka), eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim, Canterbury Plains north of Ashburton, including the foothills and Christchurch, are all under a heavy rain warning.