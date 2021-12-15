Early Xmas looms for Auckland cricketers as borders reopen

If Aucklanders didn't already realise Christmas was looming, their city’s cricketers might get them in the spirit.

While Santa isn't packing to head south just yet, Auckland’s men’s and women’s domestic teams certainly are with their seasons finally starting when they head to Hamilton on Thursday.

Aces captain Robbie O’Donnell joked his squad was making a list and checking it twice before they head away.

“Just that fizz of excitement almost takes us back to why we started playing in the first place which is awesome,” O’Donnell told 1News.

Over the past few months the sides have been restricted to training, sometimes at home only, due to the Delta outbreak in Auckland.

But with the borders reopening on Wednesday, there’s now a reason to train with Friday scheduled to be their season-openers in Hamilton; the Hearts up first before the Aces in a doubleheader against the Northern Brave men and women at Seddon Park.

Aces coach Heinrich Malan said they're being cautious and heading down a day early to get back in to the swing of things.

“We’re not sure what’s going to happen at the border,” Malan said, discussing the trip.

“Potentially it’s an hour and a half [journey] and hopefully that’s what it is but potentially could be a little bit longer.”

The only real dampener this week has been Auckland's weather not playing ball for their final days of training.

O’Donnell said it’s just another thing to add to the list of adversity.

“We keep looking for the positives,” he said.

“I’m sure there’s areas of Auckland - our farmers need some of this moisture - but it’s been horrendous to be honest with you.

“It did start to creep in, a few thoughts, that ‘what if our first game on the road gets rained out?”

But after their last few months of trials, the squads have learned to emphasis on worrying about what they can control instead.

Friday’s matches start at 3:10pm and 6:40pm with TVNZ Duke broadcasting the women’s match free to air.