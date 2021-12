Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19, the royal court says in a statement.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (Source: 1News)

The Australian-born royal was isolating in a wing of the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

There were no other positive cases among members of the family.

Princess Mary, who has four children with husband Prince Frederik, turns 50 in February.

Their eldest son, Prince Christian, caught coronavirus last December at school.