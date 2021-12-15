Aussie comedian sorry for 'not acceptable' Māori comments

An Australian comedian has apologised for an off colour joke he made about Māori on a radio show at the weekend.

Vince Sorrenti was a guest on Sydney's 2GB on Saturday night, where he sung alternative lyrics to the classic tune That's Amore.

"When you swim near the sand and an eel bites your hand, that's a moray," Sorrenti started.

"When you mix up some tuna and cheese and some cream that's a mornay.

"When you're hit by a thug in a tough Kiwi pub that's a Māori. But I digress."

A member of Sydney's Māori Community told the Daily Mail the comments were not on.

"He needs to reconsider his material in the future.

"Maybe in his day it was acceptable. Back in the dark ages maybe it would have been fine, but nowadays you have to consider things other than people's ethnicity.

"It's not acceptable. It never has been, but it's really not acceptable now."

A spokesperson for Sorrenti admitted the comments were inappropriate.

"Those Kiwis are right. That humour is outdated and unacceptable," the spokesperson said.

"I just spoke with Vince and he is embarrassed and very remorseful. It’s a very silly and meaningless ditty and was never intended to hurt or offend. He is going to apologise on air this weekend.

"It is a very old parody he used to sing in the 1980s.

"When he was introduced on air the other night, they played the That’s Amore music and he sang along without thinking. It was wrong and he is sorry. I’m surprised he even remembered the words."