All Black Taylor re-signs with NZR through to 2025

Hooker Codie Taylor has become the latest All Black to re-commit to New Zealand Rugby, signing on with Canterbury and the Crusaders until the end of 2025.

Codie Taylor celebrates scoring a try. (Source: Photosport)

The 30-year-old confirmed on Thursday he would be staying in New Zealand to continue his rugby career.

"I'm hugely grateful for another opportunity to play in New Zealand, especially given the current Covid situation around the world," Taylor said.

"My wife Lucy and I have a young family, and putting my family first was a big part of my decision. We love it here in Christchurch and we're settled and happy.

"There's also a lot I want to achieve with the Crusaders and hopefully the All Blacks over the next few years, and I'm really looking forward to playing at home for my teams and in front of our fans."

Taylor made his debut for the All Blacks in 2015 and was a member of the Rugby World Cup winning squad that year. Since then, he has earned 66 caps in the black jersey.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he was delighted to have Taylor stay in New Zealand.

"We're really pleased that we have yet another experienced All Black recommitting his future to New Zealand Rugby," Foster said.

"We're delighted for Codie and his family, and really looking forward to seeing how his game goes next year and beyond."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson added that keeping Taylor's experience after 103 matches for the club is a huge boost.

"Codie is a genuine leader in our group, who makes players around him better through the example he sets on and off the field," Robertson said.

"He's immensely talented and also one of the hardest workers, driving standards and constantly demanding more of himself. We're fortunate to have a player of his calibre recommit to the Crusaders long term."

Taylor joins a growing list of senior All Blacks who have opted to stay in New Zealand beyond 2023 with their contract extensions.

Recently, the likes of Ardie Savea, Sam Cane and Joe Moody all announced NZR contract extensions beyond 2023, while fellow All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi and Samisoni Taukei'aho have all extended their stays in New Zealand too.