Tropical cyclone Ruby expected to miss NZ as category 1 storm

The path of tropical cyclone Ruby will not hit New Zealand, according to Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Wellington and MetService forecasting on Tuesday.

The path of tropical cyclone Ruby.

The path of tropical cyclone Ruby. (Source: MetService)

The cyclone is currently at category 2 strength impacting New Caledonia.

It is due to move across the east coast of the main island on Tuesday afternoon and intensify to category 3.

The system will lie around 75km northeast of Noumea on Tuesday evening. It will then begin to weaken again as it moves its way southeast across the Pacific towards New Zealand.

"Ruby is forecast to continue moving southeast on Thursday while weakening," MetService said.

"The system is forecast to move southeast past the upper North Island while remaining offshore during Thursday afternoon and evening.

"No other significant tropical systems are expected."

Another low not associated with the tropical cyclone is currently impacting much of the North Island with heavy rain watches and warnings in place.

Tropical cyclone Ruby expected to miss NZ as category 1 storm

