Top Kiwi motorsport prospect getting taste of F1 lifestyle

One day after the Formula 1 season finale, Kiwi driver Liam Lawson has the opportunity of a lifetime to drive on the same track Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battled on – in the same type of car.

Lawson has been chosen by F1 outfit Alpha Tauri to be part of their end of season testing in Abu Dhabi.

The 19-year-old told 1News the experience is giving him a taste of the F1 lifestyle.

“It's basically everything I've thought about and worked towards since before I could talk,” Lawson said.

“I’m gutted it's only one day but I'm going to make the most of it, that's for sure.”

Lawson isn’t letting the moment go to his head though.

“The car is so much faster.

“It's going to be a very busy day but just for me, I need to take as much as I can and learn.”

Lawson will spend the day helping Alpha Tauri test their car after an impressive 2021 season where he narrowly missed out on winning the DTM Championship and finished inside the top 10 in Formula 2.

Despite being a Red Bull Junior driver, Lawson kept his champagne on ice following teammate Verstappen's world title.

“It was crazy to see but for me I didn’t go celebrate - I had today and tomorrow to focus on.”

A focus that could one day lead to his own F1 celebration.