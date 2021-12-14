Over 100 flights impacted by fault at Wellington Airport

Over 100 flights in and out of Wellington Airport have been delayed or cancelled on Tuesday due to an ongoing technical issue involving air traffic control.

Cancelled flights (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A faulty landing system, used to guide planes during poor weather, has impacted all regional flights in and out of the airport. Larger jets are still operating as the planes do not require the out-of-use system to land.

At least 113 flights have been impacted, with the system still down late Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Airways spokesperson Holly Cushen said one of the antennae used in the landing system needed to be replaced.

"This has been completed but before the system can be returned to operational service it requires a flight calibration test," she said.

“Once the test calibration flight has been completed full service will resume. The test calibration flight is however weather dependent.

“The safety of the travelling public is our main priority and we apologise to our customers and their passengers who have been affected.”

Wellington Airport provided an update around 3.30pm saying the issue was still ongoing.

It is becoming increasingly unlikely the issue will be fixed on Tuesday. Wellington has seen 16mm of rain fall on Tuesday up until 4.30pm, with another 10mm expected to fall before midnight.