Kiwi cricketer padding up for historic T20 series with USA

Cricketing history will be made in the US next week as their national Twenty20 side take on Ireland for their first series against a Test nation on home soil.

And like much of the cricketing history that has been recorded recently - there's a Kiwi in the mix.

Former Canterbury Wizard and Central Stag Marty Kain will be involved in the series for the stars and stripes after never quite cracking the Black Caps.

Kain told 1News he was okay with not representing New Zealand though.

“There’s a lot of very good cricketers in New Zealand and I just didn’t make it,” Kain said. “I was okay with that.”

Content with retirement, he turned to coaching and started his own cricket academy after moving to San Diego.

Retirement didn’t last long though as Kain found himself padding up once again earlier this year to play in the semi-pro Minor League Cricket competition.

“I slowly got roped back into playing a little bit more, then a little bit more, then a little bit more and now I’m fully into it,” he said.

“Cricket is 24/7 for me.”

The 33-year-old instantly caught the eye of selectors with his play for the San Diego Surfriders, earning a maiden call up to the US national T20 side last week.

Kain said he’s still pinching himself ahead of next week’s series.

“Since I was four or five, I always wanted to play international cricket,” he said.

“I never thought it’d be for the USA - I assumed it’d hopefully be for New Zealand - but it’s funny how things turn out and I’m absolutely passionate about playing for the US now.

“I'll certainly give it everything and enjoy a dream coming true.”

The series will be a proud moment not only for Kain but also his family, particularly his late grandfather Maurice.

“His last words to me before he passed was to get out there, get going and enjoy your cricket,” he said.

“So to do it for him and my family back home means a lot.”