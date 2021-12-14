Black Ferns great Faamausili named Auckland Rugby president

Source: 1News

Former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Faamausili has been named Auckland Rugby Union's new president, becoming the first woman to hold the role.

Fiao'o Faamausili makes a run for Auckland.

Fiao'o Faamausili makes a run for Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

Faamausili was named at Auckland Rugby's 138th Annual General Meeting, with the 57-cap Black Fern succeeding former All Black Eroni Clarke in the role.

Auckland Rugby Union Chair, Stu Mather commended Faamausili on the service she has already given the Union as a player and coach and looks towards a year of opportunities for rugby in Auckland.

“Fiao’o has such a rich history with the union and as a board, we are looking forward to navigating through what is going to be an exciting year of rugby in Auckland with Rugby World Cup 2021,” Mather said.

Faamausili played a record 106 games in the blue and white hoops between 1999 and 2018, helping Auckland to 15 domestic titles along the way.

Faamausili also helped the Black Ferns claim four Rugby World Cups during her career as well.

