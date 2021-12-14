Author J. R. R. Tolkien's former home bought by Kiwi

A Kiwi and her English husband are the proud owners of J. R. R. Tolkien’s former Oxford family home in England.

Formerly from Wellington, Jane Copland told 1News when she spotted the house in June she wasn’t aware the 1920s brick property with six bedrooms and huge garden was the Tolkien’s former family home.

"I started researching and it became obvious how exciting and important the house was because of the history of the place," Copland said.

In September, along with her English husband Stephen Pavlovich, the couple purchased the house and now live there with their seven-year-old son Sam and German shepherd Welly.

"It’s such a lovely place to live in, it’s got so much space, lovely big windows and so much natural light and I felt at home as soon as I walked in the door."

The Tolkien family lived in the house in the 1930s and 40s, inside is where the esteemed fantasy author wrote The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. His working space is now occupied by the family Christmas tree ahead of the festive season.

"Usually we leave this corner empty because I sort of thought that’s his corner, but also it was the only area that could house our Christmas tree," Copland said.

A blue plaque adorns the house to honour the literary icon and every day the family spot Tolkien fans out front on the road taking photos and selfies. For Copland's husband the huge investment was a special one because he grew up in Oxford.

"It’s our home for our family but we also have to respect the heritage of the house and it gives it quite a nice opportunity to do that in a way that’s sensitive to Tolkien, and to his books," he said.

This time last year, a four month appeal to the public to raise more than $8 million to buy the Oxford property at market value and turn it into a museum failed despite being backed by actors Ian McKellen and Martin Freeman who played Gandalf and Bilbo Baggins. The crowdfund was also criticised by the Tolkien Society who were afraid the house would not be open to the general public.

So how much did Jane and Stephen pay for the house?

"umm enough," Copland said. "It’s a pretty substantial property".