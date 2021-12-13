NZ records 101 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 101 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

(Source: 1News)

The cases are in Auckland (97), Bay of Plenty (1), Taranaki (1), Nelson-Tasman (1) and Canterbury (1).

Both the Taranaki and Nelson-Tasman cases were announced over the weekend.

The fresh case in the Bay of Plenty is located in Tauranga. Investigations are underway into any links they may have with previously reported cases.

Canterbury's new case is in Christchurch and they are a household member of an earlier case.

They were in an MIQ facility when they tested positive.

Sixty-one people are in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The ministry said about 483 pharmacies around the country had opted in to provide free rapid antigen testing for asymptomatic unvaccinated travellers aged 12 and over who are travelling over summer.

Evidence of a negative test, taken within 72 hours of departure, is required to leave Auckland and to travel domestically with some transport companies, including Air New Zealand.

Participating pharmacies can be found on the Healthpoint website under ‘supervised rapid antigen testing for travel’ under 'Covid-19 testing'.

Cabinet is reviewing the country's traffic light settings this afternoon, with an announcement due at 4pm.

There were also two cases detected in MIQ on Monday.

On Sunday, 103 community cases were announced.