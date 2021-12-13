More rain expected today after Manawatū flooding

There's more rain in store for Manawatū residents after flooding overnight prompted several properties to be evacuated.

Flooded street. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency NZ crews responded to around 60 calls in parts of Feilding and Palmerston North.

A number of people left their homes during the night.

Vehicles were filmed driving through surface flooding on Monday.

Residents are being warned more rain's expected with a heavy rain watch in place for Manawatū, Kapiti and Horowhenua.

A post on the Manawatū District Council's Facebook page at around 2am on Tuesday reads: "We have re-assessed the current flooding situation taking into account the revised weather forecast and the closure of the Reid Line spillway on the Makino Stream until at least 7am this morning".

"Given the above, we have assessed the overall risk to Feilding as very low and have decided to close the welfare centre for the night. If you do need accommodation assistance, please call us on 06 323 0000."