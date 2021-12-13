More rain expected today after Manawatū flooding

Source: 1News

There's more rain in store for Manawatū residents after flooding overnight prompted several properties to be evacuated.

Flooded street.

Flooded street. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency NZ crews responded to around 60 calls in parts of Feilding and Palmerston North.

A number of people left their homes during the night.

Vehicles were filmed driving through surface flooding on Monday.

Residents are being warned more rain's expected with a heavy rain watch in place for Manawatū, Kapiti and Horowhenua.

A post on the Manawatū District Council's Facebook page at around 2am on Tuesday reads: "We have re-assessed the current flooding situation taking into account the revised weather forecast and the closure of the Reid Line spillway on the Makino Stream until at least 7am this morning".

"Given the above, we have assessed the overall risk to Feilding as very low and have decided to close the welfare centre for the night. If you do need accommodation assistance, please call us on 06 323 0000."

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiWeather News

Popular Stories

1

More rain expected today after Manawatū flooding

2

Feilding residents urged to stay home as flooding hits

3

All of NZ except Northland to enter Orange December 30

4

CERT NZ says new cyber threat being 'actively exploited'

5

Miss Universe won by India's Harnaaz Sandhu

Latest Stories

Whānau in need to receive 'Christmas magic' from City Mission

Auckland businesses surprised by wait for move to Orange

UK records first death of person with Omicron

More rain expected today after Manawatū flooding

Satellite images suggest Iranian space launch coming

Related Stories

Feilding residents urged to stay home as flooding hits

Severe flooding threatens part of SH1 in Manawatū-Whanganui

1 NEWS camera captures van crashing on snowy Desert Rd

NIWA predicting NZ will see long dry spells, warmer weather throughout March