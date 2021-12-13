Massive rare gemstone unveiled in Sri Lanka

Source: Associated Press

A gem company in Sri Lanka has unveiled a rare and massive gemstone weighing 310kg's that has been certified as one of the biggest corundums ever found in the country.

A 310kg heavy natural corundum blue sapphire on display at a residence in Horana, Sri Lanka.

A 310kg heavy natural corundum blue sapphire on display at a residence in Horana, Sri Lanka. (Source: Associated Press)

Sri Lanka's National Gem and Jewellery Authority says it has done a series of gemological tests on five samples taken from the rock.

"To our knowledge this specimen is indeed a rare specimen and not recorded in the geological literature," read an authentication letter given by the authority to the owners who unveiled the stone on Sunday.

When the outer layer was removed for inspection, the interior showed a silky blue patchy appearance, the letter said, suggesting the stone is a blue sapphire.

Shanka Ruwanditha, a director of the company that currently owns the massive stone, the Gemological Institute of Ratnapura, told The Associated Press that the owners plan to obtain the services of a local or foreign gem valuer soon to determine the price of the rock.

Sri Lanka and especially its southwestern city of Ratnapura, or the Gem City in the local language, has been known for centuries for mining gems and precious stones.

WorldAsia

Popular Stories

1

Wealthy nearly $1 trillion richer since Covid began - Hickey

2

Meng Foon wants Kiwis to 'dial down' Covid aggression

3

Top tips for travelling across Auckland's borders

4

Elon Musk named Time magazine's Person of the Year

5

Auckland's border reopening: What you need to know

Latest Stories

Police collecting crime rate data at emergency housing

Cargo ship collision off Sweden leaves 1 dead, 1 missing

Massive rare gemstone unveiled in Sri Lanka

Jane Campion nominated for best director at Golden Globes

Meng Foon wants Kiwis to 'dial down' Covid aggression

Related Stories

Man attacked by Singapore otters thought he 'was going to die'

Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after 14 die

Death toll rises to 13 in Indonesia volcano eruption