Some Feilding residents face a big clean up after being lashed by floodwaters.

Farmland on Awahuri Road was seen swamped by water after MetService said 60mm of rain fell in the area in the space of 12 hours.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews also earlier told 1News they responded to around 60 calls in parts of Feilding and Palmerston North.

Flooded farmland on Awahuri Road, Feilding. (Source: 1News)

A number of people also left their homes during the night.

Manawatū District Council urged anyone in need of accommodation or assistance to call 06 323 0000.