More Patel heroics almost deny Otago Sparks T20 victory

The Otago Sparks have survived a nervy finish to secure a four-wicket win over the Hinds on Sunday in Dunedin despite losing three wickets in the penultimate over of the run chase.

With two overs to go, Otago were cruising to what appeared to be a comfortable victory, needing just five from 12 deliveries with seven wickets in hand chasing Northern’s total of 135/4.

Nensi Patel made it a much more exciting finish at University Oval, removing two Otago batswomen, Caitlin Blakely bowled and Marina Lamplough stumped, with the first and last balls of the 19th over.

A third Otago batswoman, Isabella James, also fell in the over, run out after ending up at the same end as Makayla Templeton dropped the catch at mid-on.

The Sparks would secure the win with two balls to spare, with Kate Ebrahim smashing a four over mid-on to finish 38 not out.

Patel finished with three for 13 from her four overs.

The Sparks sit on top of the Super Smash ladder having won their first three games.