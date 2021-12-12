Good Sorts: Meet the Hamilton duo helping NZ's most vulnerable

This weeks Good Sorts are the occupants of two homes in Hamilton who have developed a special relationship over 20 years.

Miri works at Whare Te Rangimarie, a home for Māori women with intellectual disabilities and mental health challenges while Lyn Bassett lives next door.

Other people may have complained under these circumstances, but Lyn sees her neighbours as an antidote to loneliness since her husband passed away.

Lyn helps residents next door with sewing and baking cakes, and they return the favour by making sure she's safe living alone.

Occupants at Whare Te Rangimarie love Lyn says Miri.

And the feeling is mutual.

Lyn says, "I just believe that every person deserves to be treated with respect and care, because they belong to somebody."

The residents take a special interest in Lyn's life while she adds value to theirs.

