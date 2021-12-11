Several new locations of interest identified in Christchurch

Kmart, Westfield and farmers are among the new locations of interest identified in Christchurch on Saturday.

(Source: Supplied)

Anyone who visited Farmers Riccarton on Wednesday December 1 between 1.12pm and 1.55pm is being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested.

The full list of times and locations can be found here.

Health officials are also asking those who visited Kmart Riccarton and Westfield Mall Riccarton to get tested if they were at either location on Wednesday December 1 from 12.51pm to 1.45pm.

Several retail stores in Barrington Mall have also been identified as locations of interest in Christchurch.

Anyone who visited Paper Plus in Barrington Mall is advised to self-monitor symptoms and get tested.

Christchurch recorded one new community case of Covid-19 on Friday and two on Saturday.