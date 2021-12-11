Several new locations of interest identified in Christchurch

Source: 1News

Kmart, Westfield and farmers are among the new locations of interest identified in Christchurch on Saturday.

(Source: Supplied)

Anyone who visited Farmers Riccarton on Wednesday December 1 between 1.12pm and 1.55pm is being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms and get tested.

The full list of times and locations can be found here.

Health officials are also asking those who visited Kmart Riccarton and Westfield Mall Riccarton to get tested if they were at either location on Wednesday December 1 from 12.51pm to 1.45pm.

Several retail stores in Barrington Mall have also been identified as locations of interest in Christchurch.

Anyone who visited Paper Plus in Barrington Mall is advised to self-monitor symptoms and get tested.

Christchurch recorded one new community case of Covid-19 on Friday and two on Saturday.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Prince William and Kate Middleton release new family photo

2

NZ and Australia's bond will always be tight - Ardern

3

NZ records 63 new Covid-19 cases

4

Casino fights billionaire over $43m loss

5

Staff member at Auckland rest home tests positive for Covid

Latest Stories

Several new locations of interest identified in Christchurch

2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

Australia cruises to 9-wicket over England in Ashes opener

Mary Quant's fashion designs on show at Auckland Art Gallery

'Panther' the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch