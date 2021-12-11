Rescue efforts underway after tornadoes sweep US midwest

Anna Burns-Francis
Anna Burns-Francis, 1News US Correspondent
US President Joe Biden has promised federal government help is on the way as hundreds of thousands of homes were wiped out by a series of tornadoes through the midwest and southeast.

Authorities survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky (Source: Associated Press)

Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois were all hit by more than 30 powerful tornadoes that tore across state lines overnight.

"Jill and I pray - and I sincerely mean this, pray - for those who've lost loved ones and for those who are uncertain of the fate of their loved ones," he said, in a hastily-called late afternoon press conference.

The death toll is at 70 and climbing, and rescue efforts are still underway at several big factories that collapsed in the winds.

Two people are confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse that was torn down in Illinois.

Family of the workers have been turning up to the site to wait for rescue news.

"I had no idea it would look that bad," said one woman watching the emergency crews clearing the site.

"I just want to know if he's okay."

At another factory that makes candles in Mayfield, more than a 100 staff were working a full shift in the lead up to Christmas, when they were told to take cover.

"All of a sudden the lights started flickering," said Kyana Parsons-Perez.

"We started rocking... and then boom! Everything came down, all you could hear was screams."

She lay trapped for several hours until being rescued, but some of her colleagues have died.

Despite a record-breaking series of adverse weather events caused by the climate crisis, authorities had not anticipated the wind storms.

Millions of Americans have been told to be prepared for further disruption on Saturday night (local time), with another surge of bad weather on the way.

