Kiri Allan announces 'huge milestone' in cancer journey

Labour MP Kiri Allan announced a "huge milestone" after completing treatment for stage 3 cervical cancer in June.

Kiri Allan. (Source: Facebook / Kiri Allan)

The Emergency Management Minister took to social media to share some positive news.

“Two days ago I had my first scan since I completed treatment for stage 3 cervical cancer in June,” Allan said on Facebook on Thursday.

“Today my incredible radiation oncologist called me to say that the scan shows that there is no sign of residual cancer.

“I can’t describe what we are feeling right now, and I’ll be honest, I was preparing for a different kind of phone call today.”

The MP for the East Coast said she will be tested every six months for five years, after which she can say her "chances of having that cancer are no longer likely".

She called the update a, “huge milestone for my family and I after a year that has been challenging for all, for so many reasons”.

“I am so grateful to every single person that has supported our family through this journey, and the incredible medical staff that have saved my life to date.

“This disease caught me out and I was not prepared for what would follow. We have the medicine, the science and the expertise to detect this form of cancer far earlier than I did.”

Allan called on "all my sisters out there” to “have your cervical smears, your mammograms, and all other health checks” and "to all my brothers out there, let the doctors have a look and take a prod - it may just one day save your life - and your family wants you, needs you, to stay healthy for them".

She said the Facebook post will be “my last public post about my own personal journey with cancer".

"My whānau and I wanted to share this news with you all, given the support for us has been immeasurable and we are incredibly grateful."