How to get vaccine pass ready for Air NZ domestic travel

With summer holidays fast approaching, Air New Zealand is helping travellers prepare, on Thursday telling customers they can upload their domestic My Vaccine Pass to their Airpoints profile.

File image of an Air New Zealand plane.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says from December 14, the airline will require proof of either full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to travel domestically.

“We're one of the first airlines in the world to develop a digital solution for customers to upload their vaccination status to their loyalty profile which is incredibly exciting.

“There will be opportunities to check in via all of our touchpoints including our app, online or at the kiosk. However, uploading your domestic My Vaccine Pass to your Airpoints profile will be easiest way to travel this summer. And the good thing is, members will only have to do this once.

The airline won't retain the Vaccine Pass - it will just be verified.

With more than 300,000 Kiwis travelling between 15-31 December, the airline is gearing up for a busy few weeks and has released a video as well as its top tips for preparing to travel.

It advises customers to have their My Vaccine Pass, or a negative Covid-19 test result ready.

A vaccine pass is displayed on a phone for entry into a cafe. (Source: Getty)

From December 14, everyone aged 12 or over will need to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure.

It will be soft launched the day before, but those without either option will still be able to travel.

Customers are encouraged to download the latest version of the Air NZ mobile app and upload their vaccination status to the Airpoints profile.

If showing proof of a negative Covid-19 test result, whether that be a Nasopharyngeal swab, saliva or supervised rapid antigen test, you’ll need to check-in at the airport and show staff the result confirmation well in advance of departure.