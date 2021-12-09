'Bit rusty' - Luxon bowls cricket ball into orbit

National leader Christopher Luxon has shown another career-change, this time into cricket, isn't on the cards.

Luxon was at Christchurch Boy's High School on Thursday and took a moment to roll the arm over to 2nd XI batsman Angus Smith.

While his transition from businessman to politician has been smooth, this was anything but.

Luxon looked the part, with a clean right-arm action, but perhaps nerves got the better of him like former Aussie PM John Howard (video below), as his delivery soared over the net and into orbit.

A laughing Luxon shook it off, grabbed another ball and redeemed himself, landing his second and final delivery on the grass pitch, albeit down the leg-side to the left-handed Smith.

Upon finishing his two-ball spell, Luxon spoke to media about the Government's plan to ban young people from buying cigarettes in their lifetime.

The change could see, for example, a child who is 10 now never being able to buy cigarettes in their lifetime.

He said he "broadly" supported the plan but wished to see the detail of what was being proposed.