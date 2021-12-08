Man driving tractor dies after crash with train

Source: 1News

A man driving a tractor has died after a crash involving a train in Canterbury.

A tractor.

A tractor. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the collision at the railway crossing on Hawke Road, between Geraldine and Temuka, about 10.50pm on Wednesday.

"The driver of the tractor received medical attention at the scene but unfortunately was not able to be revived," police said in a statement on Thursday.

The train driver was uninjured in the crash.

Hawke Road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

