Potential new National leaders can't agree on room for speech

Source: 1News

It seems National's potential new leaders can't agree on what room the post-caucus media conference will be held in at Parliament.

1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay said two rooms had been booked for after the 3pm caucus meeting, where a replacement for Judith Collins will be named.

"One new National leader wants one room and one wants another other," McKay said.

"Both are booked and media will get 20 mins notice of which room the media conference will be in."

The New Zealand Parliament building (file picture).

The New Zealand Parliament building (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The leadership appears a two-horse race between former leader Simon Bridges, and former Air NZ chief executive Christopher Luxon, the first-term MP for Botany.

The media conference will be live streamed on 1News.co.nz, regardless of what room it is held in.

