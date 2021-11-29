Three shootings in Auckland ‘appear linked’ - police

Police are investigating what they say "appears to be three linked firearm incidents" in Auckland on Sunday.

The first incident involved shots being fired at a number of people sitting in a parked car from “someone travelling past in another vehicle” on O’Donnell Avenue, in Wesley, around 6.45pm, Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said in a statement.

A 14-year-old girl received a minor injury to her hand following the incident, but did not require medical attention, he said.

Police were alerted to the second incident after receiving “a number of calls for service after hearing a shotgun being fired” on Freeland Avenue, in Mt Roskill, around 7.15pm.

Pascoe said police attended the scene “however no damage was located at the address”.

The third incident occurred after a man received a minor gunshot wound at around the same time at an address on Sandringham Road, in Sandringham.

He received treatment at Auckland City Hospital.

Police say an earlier firearm incident on Haverstock Road, in Sandringham, on Friday evening remains under investigation and "there is no update at this stage whether the incidents are all linked".

“Inquiries into these three incidents are well underway and Police have good lines of enquiry to follow in relation to these matters,” Pascoe said.

“Police are still investigating the possible links to any organised crime groups and this has not yet been confirmed.”

Pascoe said while the incidents will be “extremely concerning to those who live in these areas”, “we want to reassure our community that these appear to be targeted incidents between people who appear to be known to each other”.

“The behaviour shown is completely reckless and shows absolute disregard for the safety of our wider community and so investigating these matters is a priority for police.”

Anyone with information relating to the incidents have been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211128/6490, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.