MPI places shellfish harvesting ban on Waiheke waters

MPI has placed a ban on the harvesting of four shellfish species in Waiheke Island waters for two years, making a rāhui placed by Ngāti Pāoa earlier this year official.

Aerial view over Waiheke Island (Source: istock.com)

The Waiheke Island scallop, mussel, rock lobster and pāua fisheries will close for a period of two years from December 1, and will be legally enforceable.

The decision made by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, David Parker was revealed on Monday.

It follows a request from local iwi Ngāti Pāoa, who had placed a traditional rāhui on the fisheries on January 31 of this year, after concern over declining stock levels.

The temporary closure includes inshore waters around Waiheke Island out to a distance of one nautical mile offshore, and applies to customary, commercial, and recreational fishing.

Emma Taylor, Fisheries New Zealand director of Fisheries Management, says Ngāti Pāoa, other Hauraki iwi, commercial fishing interests, recreational fishers, environmental interests, and the public were all consulted on the proposal.

“We received 244 submissions with the majority supporting a closure. Closing these fisheries will help these important fisheries recover and support the health of the wider ecosystem,” she says.

“The feedback from tangata whenua and the public highlights concerns around the long term sustainability of these four important fish species. Closing these fisheries is just one part of the solution,” says Taylor.

Ngāti Pāoa have begun discussions with Māori marine scientists to develop an action plan to restore shellfish levels.

MPI fishery officers will continue to patrol the coast supporting public awareness and enforcing the rules.