MPI places shellfish harvesting ban on Waiheke waters

Source: 1News

MPI has placed a ban on the harvesting of four shellfish species in Waiheke Island waters for two years, making a rāhui placed by Ngāti Pāoa earlier this year official.

Aerial view over Waiheke Island

Aerial view over Waiheke Island (Source: istock.com)

The Waiheke Island scallop, mussel, rock lobster and pāua fisheries will close for a period of two years from December 1, and will be legally enforceable.

The decision made by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, David Parker was revealed on Monday.

It follows a request from local iwi Ngāti Pāoa, who had placed a traditional rāhui on the fisheries on January 31 of this year, after concern over declining stock levels.

The temporary closure includes inshore waters around Waiheke Island out to a distance of one nautical mile offshore, and applies to customary, commercial, and recreational fishing.

Emma Taylor, Fisheries New Zealand director of Fisheries Management, says Ngāti Pāoa, other Hauraki iwi, commercial fishing interests, recreational fishers, environmental interests, and the public were all consulted on the proposal.

“We received 244 submissions with the majority supporting a closure. Closing these fisheries will help these important fisheries recover and support the health of the wider ecosystem,” she says.

“The feedback from tangata whenua and the public highlights concerns around the long term sustainability of these four important fish species. Closing these fisheries is just one part of the solution,” says Taylor.

Ngāti Pāoa have begun discussions with Māori marine scientists to develop an action plan to restore shellfish levels.

MPI fishery officers will continue to patrol the coast supporting public awareness and enforcing the rules.

New ZealandAucklandFood and DrinkEnvironmentMāori Issues

Popular Stories

1

Traffic light system announcement: What you need to know

2

McDonald's, Z Service Station locations of interest in Nelson

3

PM reveals regional levels in new traffic light system

4

New Covid-19 case announced in Nelson-Tasman region

5

What traffic light system means for you — Ardern answers FAQs

Latest Stories

Hamilton kapa haka group waiting two years for piupiu

Take a tour of Christchurch Home of the Year winner

Care workers supplied with rip-prone food grade gloves

MPI places shellfish harvesting ban on Waiheke waters

Low Māori vax rates not considered in alert level change

Related Stories

Hospitality industry hopeful of more outdoor options

Whales in Hauraki Gulf consume millions of microplastics each day - study

PM explains why hospitality restrictions remain as hairdressers open

Thousands protest Govt regulation in Groundswell movement