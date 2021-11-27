Police concerned for Kaipiti Coast man missing since Friday

Police and loved ones are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from the Kapiti Coast since Friday morning.

Joe Pryor. (Source: Supplied)

Joe Pryor left work at 8.05am on Friday morning “after leaving a note saying he would be back by 10.30am”, a Facebook group set up to help find him said.

The 63-year-old was last seen walking from Metco Engineering on Omahi Street, in Waikanae, before walking along Omahi Street towards Ngaio Road.

He is described as being around 178cm tall and of a thin build, Wellington District Police said on Facebook.

“He is an incredible person with a kind heart and this is very unlike him. Please help us bring him home,” the Facebook group read.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting file number 211127/1938.