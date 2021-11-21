Southland woman helps abandoned pets find forever homes

Source: 1News

Southland woman Low-Ama Messman likes playing matchmaker, pairing up people who want someone to love abandoned pets.

For the past decade from her overflowing garage, Messman has run the charity Furever Homes.

“There were so many pound dogs that were getting euthanised just because they weren’t being claimed," she said.

Messman thought she’d seen the best and worst of humanity until one special dog Louis limped into her world after getting shot by an arrow.

And, if that wasn’t enough, Louis has had to face cancer and is now in remission.

Thankfully, she now has a loving forever home.

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandAnimalsSouthland

