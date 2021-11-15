Justin Bieber to perform in NZ on Justice world tour

Pop superstar Justin Bieber is set to perform in New Zealand late next year as part of his Justice world tour.

Justin Bieber. (Source: Supplied)

The Peaches hitmaker will perform a one-night-only show at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on December 7, 2022, Frontier Touring said in a media release.

The MTV Artist of the Year winner on Tuesday announced new global tour dates, with the Australasia leg of the tour beginning in Perth’s HBF Park on Tuesday, November 22.

The 90-date world tour will span 20 countries across five continents from May 2022 through to March 2023, with further shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East at a later date.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber said in a statement.

It follows the announcement of a 52-date North American tour set to kick off in San Diego on February 18 next year.

The American Express presale begins on Friday, November 19. General sale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from Wednesday, November 24.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win an upgrade to VIP seats or a trip to meet the star.

More information can be found here.