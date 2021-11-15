Explainer: What are the risks of vaccinated people catching Covid?

Source: 1News

Kiwis have until Friday to get their first Covid jab if they want to be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

With a three-week stand down period between the first and second jabs and 14 days for full immunity, people must have their first dose by November 19.

So what are the risks around being in contact with those who are unvaccinated?

If two people are fully vaccinated, the chance of infection is reduced by 200 times.

If one person is vaccinated and the other is not, however, there is a tenfold reduction in the vaccinated person becoming infected as it relies on one vaccine alone.

So why should you care about who’s vaccinated?

Vaccines reduce the chance of people getting infected, reducing the probability of them infecting someone else.

While the vaccine provides good protection against severe disease, a small proportion of vaccinated people will still require hospital care.

