Young Te Puna boy's death treated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a five-year-old boy died in Starship children's hospital on Friday morning.

New Zealand police officers. (Source: 1News)

Police have confirmed the boy was five-year-old Malachi Subecz, of Te Puna near Tauranga.

Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on November 1 after Malachi was found with injuries.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen Malachi in the last couple of months, particularly those yet to speak to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 211101/6453.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.