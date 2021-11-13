Police find fourth person wanted over death of West Auckland man

Police have found a fourth person they were seeking over the death of Robert James Hart in West Auckland last week.

Emergency services at the scene of a shooting in New Lynn, where Robert James Hart died.

Hart, a 40-year-old father of two, was shot dead in a driveway in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn on November 5.

A 35-year-old man was located at a home in Rotorua Saturday night by Bay of Plenty detectives and the armed offenders squad.

He was taken into custody pursuant to a warrant to arrest for murder.

He will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

On Wednesday, three people were arrested for Hart's murder.

After his death, it was discovered Hart had Covid-19.

