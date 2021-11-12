Three Taranaki Covid cases aged under 12

There are five new locations of interest in Taranaki after six people in Stratford tested positive for Covid.

The cases were confirmed last night.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told media on Friday only one person out of the six were vaccinated.

Three of those infected are aged under 12, but at this stage it was not thought any schools were locations of interest.

Covid was spread down to Taranaki after a person in Auckland wanted to be with their family in Stratford. Another family member went up to Auckland to pick them up.

Six cases of covid confirmed in Stratford, Taranaki (Source: TVNZ)

Robertson said the family had been in touch with health care system last week.

They were asked to be tested but initially declined.

"As a member of the family became more unwell that resistance dropped away."

One person was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.

They were not scanning in.

Covid was detected in Taranaki wastewater on November 5.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said contact tracing was underway.

"Five locations of interest, including pharmacies, a hardware shop and a supermarket, have been added to the Ministry’s website so far."

"Anyone in Stratford, or any recent visitors to the town with Covid-19 related symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested."

See the list of locations of interest here.