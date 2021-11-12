Heavy wind, rain to batter most of the country

Plans for an outdoor barbecue or a day at the beach will be dashed this weekend, with heavy rain and severe gales in store for many parts of the country.

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A large and complex low pressure system is forecast to bring periods of heavy rain and severe gales to many parts of the country through to late Sunday, according to MetService.

An orange-level heavy rain warning is in force for the ranges of the Bay of Plenty, east of Opotiki and inland Gisborne ranges; Mount Taranaki; the Tararua Ranges; the ranges of Westland, south of Otira; and North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha from Saturday morning.

A heavy rain watch is in force for Northland; Waikato, south of Raglan; Waitomo; North Taranaki, away from the mountain; Taumarunui, Taupō, south of Tūrangi; Taihape; and the ranges of Tasman west of Motueka until Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected in the ranges of Buller and Westland from Otira northwards from 9am on Saturday to 6pm on Sunday.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington and the Wairarapa from 1pm on Saturday to 10pm on Sunday, and inland Marlborough and the Canterbury High Country north of the Rakaia River from 6pm Saturday to 3am on Sunday.

Northwest winds in the affected regions may approach severe gales in exposed places.

Up to date weather forecasts and information can be found on the MetService website.