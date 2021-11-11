Two pedestrians die after collision with car on Taupō lakefront

Two pedestrians have died following a car crash on Taupō’s lakefront on Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed the deaths after the two people were involved in a collision with a vehicle on Lake Terrace at around 1.40pm.
One patient in critical condition and was transported to Taupo Hospital, St John says.
Unfortunately, the person has since died.
A section of road between Huia and Tui Street was temporarily closed.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident.
The serious crash unit has been advised.