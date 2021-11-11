Pair to stand trial over death of Kiwi firefighter in Australia

Two people will stand trial in Australia over the death of a New Zealand firefighter in 2018.

Ian Pullen was a volunteer firefighter in New South Wales. (Source: Nine)

Ian Pullen was a volunteer firefighter in New South Wales when he was killed in a hit-and-run three years ago.

Earlier this year, murder charges were dropped against the alleged offenders, Joshua Knight and Nicole Mason.

But now the pair will stand trial over the man’s death.

On Wednesday, Knight appeared in court via video call where he pleaded not guilty, but Mason, who was excused from court, has since been charged with attempted murder.