Black Caps star Mitchell surprised by family on live TV

Black Caps all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, playing overseas in the T20 World Cup, has been surprised by his wife and two daughters on live television on Friday morning.

The cricketer is in Abu Dhabi, preparing to take on Australia in the T20 World Cup final, after New Zealand beat England on Thursday.

That means he's overseas and his family's only able to watch the competition through a screen amid the pandemic.

But wife Amy, and young girls Addison and Lily, surprised him on Breakfast on Friday.

Amy said it had gotten a lot harder for their daughters to be away from their dad as they've gotten older.

"Addy definitely registers now when he's gone," she told Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson.

But Daryl said he felt lucky to feel his family's support from home.

"Just very lucky to have them as a family and to support me to chase my dreams and hopefully bring home a world cup which would be pretty cool."

The Black Caps will take on Australia on Monday.

As for watching the games from home, Amy said it was "pretty nerve wracking".

"My heart was going a million beats per minute," she said of watching New Zealand take on England.