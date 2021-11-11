Auckland racing returns with Pukekohe meet

For three long months, Auckland trainers and jockeys have been sidelined due to the city’s lockdown but on Thursday that finally changed.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing scheduled a one-off race meeting at Pukekohe Park.

“I’m so grateful, look honestly i'ts been a god send for us,” Auckland trainer Nigel Tiley said.

The latest lockdown has been difficult for Auckland-based participants, with jockeys unable to ride at race meetings and trainers and their staff prevented from travelling with their horses under current restrictions.

Pukekohe Park hosting a total 11 races today.

Leading Auckland jockey Andrew Calder won three of them. When 1News asked how it was out there he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.

“I’ve got a little one-and-a-half year old at home and he keeps grabbing the side of me so obviously i'm sticking out a little bit,” Calder laughed.

The limited number of jockeys available within the Auckland region has meant starting limits have been capped at eight. They’ve even had to call in some retired jockeys. Kelly Myers putting her hand up for her first race meet in three years.

“Definitely blown out a few cob webs, yeah competitieve nature comes out so ran third in that and now i really want to get a winner,” she said.

The only glaring omission from the race meet was the crowds but Auckland Racing is hoping by Boxing Day, punters can return

“Hopefully this sends to the Government, yes we can follow the protocols we can do what we are meant to do. In all reality today was a small day but the effort feels like it's Boxing Day.”