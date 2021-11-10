'Obsolete' GCSB spy domes at Waihopai to be removed

Source: 1News

The GCSB's spy domes at Waihopai, near Blenheim, will be removed next year after more than 30 years of service.

Inside one of the Waihopai domes.

Inside one of the Waihopai domes. (Source: undefined)

GCSB director-general Andrew Hampton announced on Thursday the "communications interception dishes and radome coverings" would be removed.

He said the interception of satellite communications at Waihopai had declined over the years, making the domes "virtually obsolete".

The dishes had also reached their structural end-of-life.

To provide a picture of their "dwindling use", Hampton said less than 0.5 per cent of intelligence reports produced by the GCSB in the past year were based on "dish collection".

GCSB Minister Andrew Little said its decision showed a "contemporary intelligence agency being open about today's national security challenges".

"The nature of telecommunications has changed, and other needs and capabilities have overtaken the sort of satellite communication interception that has been done at Waihopai," he said.

The first of the two 18m diameter dishes and radomes was constructed and began operating in 1989, with a second dish and radome added in 1998.

New ZealandDefencePolitics

Popular Stories

1

Man critically injured after being shot in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay

2

Leaked email address used to abuse Countdown against vaccine mandate

3

Bloomfield shares how Christian values ‘anchored’ him amid pandemic

4

Thousands of DHB workers yet to receive first vaccine dose

5

Faafoi to repeal three strikes law despite ACT challenge

Latest Stories

Germany reports daily high number of new Covid-19 cases

'Obsolete' GCSB spy domes at Waihopai to be removed

No 1pm press conference for Thursday's Covid-19 update

Legal aid: Thousands turned away in 'collapsing' system

PM calls for equitable, inclusive, sustainable global Covid recovery

Related Stories

NZ contribution in Afghanistan a 'positive one': Henare

Protest outside Rocket Lab over military-related satellite launches

Kiwis deployed to Middle East for anti-terrorism intelligence operation to remain there at least two more years

Foreign Affairs bosses refuse to name Israeli firm sent samples of firearms suppressors from NZ