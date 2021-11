As summer looms, safety on the water becomes more of an issue.

On Great Barrier Island, a gleaming new machine has just arrived to help protect local boaties - and sometime in the future, it will help visiting boaties too.

The machine is a former America’s Cup course boat.

"It is beyond comprehension that we got this boat,” CoastGuard’s ‘Skinny’ Henderson said.

Watch the full story in the video above.