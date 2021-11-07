Too late for mitigation, Marshallese face climate adaptation

Efforts to mitigate climate change have failed, and now the Marshall Islands are planning for how they’ll adapt to a difficult and dangerous future, says an envoy at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Majuro, the capital of the Marshall Islands. (Source: istock.com)

Marshallese activist Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner told Q+A with Jack Tame that the focus has changed for the low-lying Pacific atolls, most of which don’t rise more than 2m above sea level.

"Before this, we’ve been focused on mitigation and getting the world to lower its emissions, but we’re now at a critical turning point we’re its gotten more serious, and we’re looking inwards to try and protect ourselves first," she said.

"With only half a metre sea level rise, it would make living back home in the Marshalls unlivable."

Sea level rise is a direct consequence of climate change.

Options being considered by the Marshall Islands include reclaiming or raising land, or even migration, though Jetn̄il-Kijiner said the country is set against the prospect of mass migration of the whole population.

"It’s actually the cheapest option financially, but emotionally it has the highest cost, and culturally it has the highest cost."

Jetn̄il-Kijiner said it is crucial for the Marshall Islands to secure significant financing for adaptation efforts, while there is still time.