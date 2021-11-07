Man sought after exposing himself in front of Lower Hutt school pupil

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in front of a Lower Hutt primary school student last week.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the man or this vehicle in the area or recognises the descriptions above. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The man allegedly exposed himself in front of a pupil at Gracefield School, on Bell Road, just before 8.30am on November 1, police said.

The man is described as having dark brown or black hair and wearing a grey top with the numbers 09 on it. He was also wearing black shorts or pants, black and white shoes and possibly a red item of clothing under his top.

He was not wearing a face covering and was talking on his cell phone on the field around the school playground just prior to the incident.

The man was possibly driving a brown, older model Toyota Corolla hatchback that police believe was in the school car park between approximately 8.15am and 8.45am on Monday. Many parents were thought to have driven past the vehicle or parked nearby during the period.

The pupil, who was not injured in the incident, immediately told a teacher what had happened.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the man or vehicle in the area or recognises the description above.

Anyone who has CCTV footage covering any part of Bell Road or has dashcam footage of the school car park area at the relevant time is also asked to save the footage and contact police.

Anyone who witnessed part of this incident, or has any information which may assist in their investigation has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211101/5956.

“We would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident and we are committed to holding the person responsible to account,” police said in a statement.

“We recognise that this will cause concern in the community and encourage parents to speak to their children and schools about safety.”