Founding UB40 member Terence Wilson dies after short illness

Source: 1News

A founding member of the English reggae pop group UB40, Terence Wilson, has died at the age of 64 following a short illness.

Astro, a founding member of UB40, performs in 2018. (Source: Getty)

Wilson, better known as Astro, was the group's percussionist and vocalist from 1978 to 2013.

"We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness," the band said in a statement on Twitter.

"Our sincere condolences to his family."

It comes after another founding member, Brian Travers, died from cancer in August at the age of 62.

