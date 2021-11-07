Founding UB40 member Terence Wilson dies after short illness

A founding member of the English reggae pop group UB40, Terence Wilson, has died at the age of 64 following a short illness.
Wilson, better known as Astro, was the group's percussionist and vocalist from 1978 to 2013.
"We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better know as Astro, has passed away after a short illness," the band said in a statement on Twitter.
"Our sincere condolences to his family."
It comes after another founding member, Brian Travers, died from cancer in August at the age of 62.