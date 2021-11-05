Police shot at while attending burglary in Palmerston North

Police officers were shot at while attending a call out in Palmerston North on Friday night.

The officers were attending a reported burglary at an address on Vogel St around 9.40pm.

Two men were leaving the property when the officers arrived.

One of the men fired a gun before getting into a vehicle and driving away from the address.

No one was injured in the incident.

The other man was arrested at the scene, police said.

He will appear in Palmerston North District Court on Saturday on charges relating to burglary with a weapon.

Officers are continuing to look for the other man and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to speak to police.

